Bambuser partners with LVMH for One-to-One live video shopping solution

Bambuser announced in Augus 2021t, that it had entered into Master Agreement for the One-to-Many solution enabling all maisons to start using live video shopping. Following this new extension of the Master Agreement, Bambuser’s One-To-One live video shopping solution is now also available to all LVMH’s Maisons.

The One-to-One live video solutions cater to retailers the ability to enable agents (personal shopping, customer service, post sales or consultations) to engage in two-way video calls with customers. The solution can integrate with CRM and booking systems and includes product display and product comparison to enable seamless and guided shopping experiences.