Baidu launches mobile payment platform

Baidu Wallet provides money transfer, payment and wealth management services.

Baidu provides a range of services including a Chinese language search engine for websites, audio files and images. The company offers 57 search and community services including Baidu Baike, an online collaboratively-built encyclopedia and a searchable keyword-based discussion forum.

In recent news, Baidu has received a third-party fund payment license from regulators, which will enable the expansion of its share in the booming online personal wealth management market in China.

