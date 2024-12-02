Bagley and Son expands ecommerce business

According to Be Global Fashion Network, the company will sell and ship cloth/fabrics globally via the new luxury store online: www.bagleyandson.com to the public.

The company is developing its product range to offer clients access to fine fabrics through their simple to use online fabric destination that embraces 24/7 ordering convenience and technology for both domestic and international buyers.

In addition fabrics which before were available only to fashion houses, tailors, and couturiers are now available through the internet for a wide range of customers.