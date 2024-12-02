B20 international business summit proposes global e-trade platform for SMEs

In the SME sector, were proposing to create a platform called the E World Trade Platform that will bring together the SMEs across the world, reducing the cost of operation and transaction, Accenture chief executive Pierre Nanterme said. He also stated that the B20 working group was finalising a proposal to the G20, chinadaily.com.cn reports.

At this stage, it should be a private-led multi-stakeholder kind of approach. Public, private, also members potentially who could contribute like an organisation, for example the OECD, he said. China will play an important role in the platform.