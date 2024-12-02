Azoya to help retailers adapt better to ecommerce market in Asia Pacific

A growing number of foreign retailers are entering Asias ecommerce market, which will reach 1.8 trillion USD in 2018, accounting for 60% of the global ecommerce market, reports eMarketer. Now Azoyas business model includes an integrated business intelligence system, a new loyalty-building membership programme and option to expand to other APAC nations.

Azoyas business model now includes new additions such as: AzoyaClub, a loyalty-building membership app; market expansion to APAC nations; bonded warehouses in Hong Kong and China; and deeper, data-driven business intelligence.

Azoyas ecosystem includes the following new additions to the companys business model: