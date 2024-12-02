Azimo rolls out money transfer service in Poland

As part of the release, customers will be able to send money to any of the 180 countries and 80 currencies supported by Azimo’s global money transfer platform.

Since launching in 2012, Azimo has expanded its service to every continent. According to the press release, the company currently reaches more than 5 billion potential customers worldwide via a wide range of payout methods, including bank deposits, cash pick-up and mobile wallets.

In addition, the service has more than a million registered customers and over USD 1 billion in annualised sending volume.