Azimo closes USD 20 mln investment round led by Rakuten

e.ventures, Frog Capital, GR Capital Partners, Greycroft Partners, MCI, Quona Capital and Silicon Valley Bank have also participated.

The Series C funding round also results in the total amount of equity investment raised by Azimo to over USD 50 million, and Azimo is adding to the global cross-border payments market that is worth USD 600 billion and is continuously growing, according to Forbes.

Azimo has built a global platform that enables payments in more than 80 currencies to more than 190 receiving countries and more than 5 billion potential customers via a wide variety of payout methods, including cash, bank deposits and mobile wallets.