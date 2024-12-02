AYA Bank, MPU, JCB introduce corporate credit card in Myanmar

The co-branded card offers 2 different products: Universal Corporate Platinum Credit Card and Universal Corporate Gold Credit Card. Card members can enjoy the same JCB privileges as personal credit card members, such as JCB Plaza and special offers at selected merchants all over the world. Universal Corporate Platinum Credit Card users can also use JCB Platinum services, such as JCB Platinum Airport Lounge service, JCB Platinum Concierge Desk, and Special JCB Platinum Hotel Services.

The bank received its banking license from the Central Bank of Myanmar on 2 July 2010 and began operations on 11 August 2010. The bank is authorised to operate as an investment or development bank for the domestic market. The approved banking activities include borrowing or raising of money, lending or advancing of money, receiving securities or valuables for safe custody, collecting and transmitting money and securities; moreover, it provides international banking services, including international remittance, payment and trade services.

The announcement marks the first corporate credit card targeted for business payment use ever issued in the country.