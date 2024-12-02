Axis Bank launches m-wallet that uses sound for in-store payments

The pay feature will allow Lime users to make app-to-app payments from Lime by using an encrypted sound signal which contains the user’s Lime ID and payment token for completion of the payment. The user and the sender will receive a payment confirmation message. For now, there isn’t any in-store integration. The merchant will have to use his or her smartphone to accept the payment.

To use the service, customers transfer funds from their credit or debit card into their Lime Wallet. They can then make purchases in stores and in third-party apps by clicking on a Lime Pay button.

Lime will also allow users to make online and bill payments, peer-to-peer (P2P) money transfers, split bills, pay for flight, bus and movie tickets and create a shared wallet with family and friends that funds can be transferred into and then used by others. It will also enable consumers to set up a digital savings account within the app.