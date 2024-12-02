Axis Bank facilitates seamless GST payments







Axis Bank, one of the largest private sector banks in India, today announced its successful integration with the Goods and Service Tax portal (GST), thereby allowing its Commercial Card Corporate customers to make GST payments seamlessly.

Speaking at the launch, officials from Axis Bank said they have always been working on digital initiatives in transaction banking to support their Corporate Customers. The initiative enables a secure, convenient, and seamless way to make GST payments, while enjoying the working capital optimisation benefits of their Commercial Card proposition.





