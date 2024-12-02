Axerve and ACI Worldwide offer augmented payments orchestration

The partnership aims to provide merchants with improved payments orchestration and fraud prevention services, thereby increasing their acceptance of payments, improving payments security, and ultimately boosting their conversion rates and revenues.











Accommodating the payments infrastructure for a rise in ecommerce

EcommerceDB states that as of 2021, there are more than 59 million ecommerce consumers in the UK alone and this number is estimated to reach 62 million (+6%) by 2025. Thus, it has become increasingly important to ensure that eConsumers’ needs are met quickly and efficiently.

The integration of ACI Secure ecommerce and Axerve’s payments orchestration platform strives to provide ecommerce merchants and their consumers with personalised and integrated payment orchestration solutions. Furthermore, through partnering with a key global player and strengthening its UK presence, Axerve has reached a new milestone in its internationalisation process following its UK launch in 2022.





Key benefits of the partnership for merchants:

Payment and fraud orchestration services to increase conversion rates and revenues;

Instant access to hundreds of local and cross-border acquirers, card, mobile, and digital payment methods;

Sophisticated real-time, multi-layered fraud management capabilities — enabling merchants to maximise payments acceptance while minimising fraud and chargeback costs;

Access to all aggregated payments data in one single portal;

Automatic reconciliation that allows merchants to save on internal resources and time;

The availability of real-time ledgers that ensure the visibility of financial data, simplifying tracking and accountability, and guaranteeing that the customer is only charged once, regardless of how many charge requests are made.

In a statement, Axerve’s officials said that thanks to payments orchestration, Axerve and ACI will manage the interoperability between all the transaction processes and simplify payment configurations thanks to a new proprietary software architecture. With the support of ACI Worldwide’s payments technology and software, Axerve will be able to offer its merchants and customers an optimisation strategy of payments to reach maximum conversion and smoother customer journeys.





What does Axerve do?

Part of Fabrick's fintech ecosystem, Axerve stands for over 100,000 active customers, as a partner for business development helping them to understand, anticipate, and address the needs of the market thanks to technological and innovative solutions for the point of sale and ecommerce. Axerve supports them nationally and internationally and in every single market, integrates value-added services to meet the needs of physical and online stores with a personalised user experience, offering over 250 payment methods.

The offer consists of a single platform to accept any type of payment, from all physical and digital channels, in a clear, simple and secure way, through physical and digital gateways, such as POS, ecommerce solutions, Cashin machines, applications, and value-added services, with the aim of offering an answer to all questions in the field of payments acceptance, offering new solutions adapting to the specific needs of customers.





More about ACI Wolrdwide

ACI Worldwide is a player in mission-critical, real-time payments software. Its secure and scalable software solutions enable corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors, and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. It combines its global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.