Avalon Solutions Group launches mobile point-of-sale solution

myOmny was built specifically for small and mid-sized businesses to simplify mobile payments everytime, everywhere. The solution integrates all essential business applications: point-of-sale, automated syncing of sales transaction, inventory and customer information with QuickBooks, as well as business reporting.

myOmny’s unique functionally allows it to operate as more than a basic payment solution. In addition to processing transactions, myOmny automatically transfers sales and inventory information to and from QuickBooks while tracking gross sales, receipts, average sale, and traffic numbers right on your mobile device. myOmny is EMV and PCI compliant and offers point-to-point encryption for additional security.