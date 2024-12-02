Availpro, Worldline to offer ecommerce, payment solutions to hoteliers worldwide

This partnership allows multicurrency payment and excludes any risk of double or fraudulent booking. In addition, hotels can optimise their payment fee when direct settlement is reached.

When a hotel guest books a room online, Availpro’s Smart Channel Manager registers all transaction data. Availpro transfers payment details to Worldline, which processes the credit card transaction. This solution allows hotels to benefit from an end-to-end solution including payment terminals, facilitating hotels’ operations with a single point of contact for their complete payments processing.

A total of 11,500 hotels are connected to Availpro’s Channel Manager and Smart Booking Engine, which will benefit from this agreement. Worldline delivers an end-to-end solution in ecommerce, helping hotels to receive payments directly. This solution relies on Worldline’s Online Payment Acceptance Solution, covering gateway and commercial acquiring services for a period of 3 years.

