Austria-based payment orchestration platform IXOPAY partners with Paydoo

With the agreement, IXOPAY and Paydoo widen their geographical coverage and the number of available payment methods. Clients of both companies profit from the partnership as it becomes easier to roll out new technology without disruption: merchants can rest assured that they will be able to offer a smooth check-out experience to their customers.

Paydoo offers payment processing and acquiring services to merchants and fintech businesses. Paydoo is a PCI-DSS-certified payment service provider (PSP) operating across 30 European countries. Founded in 2013, the company offers payment processing and acquiring services from its offices in Latvia, Lithuania, and theUS. Paydoo is a member of the E-Money Association and contributes actively to the dialogue with public bodies and customer organisations in matters of payment innovation, regulations, and online security.