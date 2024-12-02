Australia Post to deploy Verifones payment solution for customers

With its deployment, Australia Post will accept multiple payment types and deliver offers and deals tailored to individuals’ needs. Customers will be able to electronically sign for goods and services that had been previously paper-based, including the release of parcels and more.

A part of the Verifone Engage family of interactive, commerce-enabling devices, the M400 can present multimedia content and video with its 5-inch multi-touch, color display. It also features PIN pad reliability and readability with a larger display and touch-screen for bigger font-sizes and digital imagery.

With the estate management feature of Verifone Connect, Australia Post can configure their devices from a centralised location, offer real-time fleet diagnostics, support software management, and receive ongoing alerts to ensure reliable device operations while controlling on-screen content for customers.