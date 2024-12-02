Australia Post begins digital mail service for Westpac customers

Westpac banks has about 12.2 million customers in Australia and New Zealand, postandparcel.info reports. It originally signed up to use the digital mail service in September 2012, the first major bank to do so. Now, the bank’s customers will have the option to start receiving their statements, as well as important communications from Westpac, through a MyPost Digital Mailbox account.

Australia Post launched its digital mail service as part of its strategy to remain a central communications provider as its letters business declines. The service now has 45 businesses signed up to use it to send communications to their customers. Australia Post claims that 1.5 million Australians are now registered to use the service with customer registrations up 86% in the past eight months.