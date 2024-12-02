Australia hit by bank fraud and financial scams

KPMG’s Global Banking Survey was conducted between November 2018 and February 2019 across 43 retail banks, 13 of which are in the Asia-Pacific, 5 in the Americas, and 25 in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMA) region. The survey has found that 61% of banks have reported an increase in external fraud in value and volume over the past three years.

Moreover, respondents were questioned about trends in fraud typologies, challenges they are facing in mitigating threats, security in a digital age, and how they are structuring their teams and deploying resources to optimise their fraud risk management efforts. Findings from the KPMG global bank fraud survey show the following: