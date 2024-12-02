With over USD 1 billion of volume processed annually, One Payment adds immediate scale to the Aurora platform through its acquisition.

With One Payment's East Coast presence and experience selling into a traditionally difficult-to-penetrate market, the transaction will diversify Aurora's distribution channels that expand its go-to-market capabilities.

Founded in 2009, One Payment specialises in payment technology and processing for quick service restaurants, retailers, and service industries amongst others. With its acquisition, they will be able to expand their distribution by leveraging Aurora's full-service payment ecosystem and proprietary technology.











Mastercard’s latest partnership simplifies checkouts for merchants

Payment service provider Nochex has planned to launch Click to Pay in partnership with Mastercard.

Click to Pay facilitates online checkout for consumers by eliminating the need to manually enter details such as name, card numbers or billing address when purchasing online as the information will be stored securely during the initial set-up phase. Details are embedded directly within checkout, creating an augmented user experience for consumers with fewer interruptions and buttons to click at checkout.

Intelligent recognition, tokenization of card credentials and adherence to global standards provide a simple and secure checkout experience and gives consumers instant access to their preferred cards on every device.

Millions of cards are enrolled in Click to Pay and more than 10,000 merchants globally have already enabled their customers with the Click to Pay solution. It allows merchants to offer a seamless and secure payment method during the checkout process.

Accelerated by the change in online behaviour following COVID-19, Nochex is happy to be paving the way for easier online transactions and is making it as simple as possible for merchants to adopt. Click to Pay requires no additional integration. The function will be automatically added to all merchant web stores through the Nochex API and hosted payment pages.





More information on Aurora Payments

Aurora Payments is a full-service provider (FSP). It unlocks the complicated world of payment processing for businesses with multiple bank sponsorships, the variety of technology platforms, a wide selection of hardware, on-site underwriting, and technical support experts.

The company makes up the ecosystem for payment mode acceptance, increased revenue streams, and capital opportunities.