Public transport agencies in North America looking to introduce contactless fare payments will be able to draw on a joint offering from Aurionpro Transit and Mastercard. Aurionpro Transit, the transit business of India-based Aurionpro Solutions, is building on its existing partnership with Mastercard to help agencies and government authorities across the region upgrade their transit payment systems.

Simplifying procurement and deployment

The collaboration focuses on making contactless transit payment solutions easier to evaluate, procure, and deploy. This includes support for practical procurement approaches, repeatable implementation methods, and clear pathways that can reduce complexity while accommodating local operational and policy requirements. The companies plan to offer deployment models that can scale to meet the needs of individual agencies and authorities.

Aurionpro Transit provides smart ticketing and payment systems, while Mastercard contributes its payment capabilities, including the gateway capabilities of its Merchant Cloud platform. Chapin Flynn, Senior Vice President, Mastercard Urban Mobility, said combining the two companies' strengths and using Merchant Cloud allows agencies to modernise payments across multiple modes of transport for both commuters and visitors.

Extending an existing transit partnership

Aurionpro Transit and Mastercard first partnered in October 2023 to integrate Mastercard solutions with Aurionpro Transit's automatic fare collection technology, allowing commuters to tap and pay with digital wallets linked to Mastercard cards. In June 2025, Aurionpro announced an automatic fare collection project for Egyptian transit operator Mwasalat Misr, delivered in partnership with Mastercard. The North American initiative extends the companies' collaboration to a new region.

Sanjay Bali, CEO of Aurionpro Transit, said the partnership brings together the company's transit technology experience and Mastercard's payments expertise to give agencies practical procurement and deployment options that support their modernisation goals and passenger experience. For transit agencies in North America, the arrangement offers a combined route to introducing contactless payments and integrated ticketing without assembling separate technology and payments providers.