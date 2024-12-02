Auchan, Oney, MasterCard partner Fivory to boost mobile payments in France

Fivory now has three new key partners, along with the Crédit Mutuel and Total Group. Fivory’s roll-out will be effective in Auchan Retail France’s stores as of the beginning of 2017, and will be implemented through its various distribution channels: hypermarkets, drives, auchan.fr.

This solution will particularly enable customers to pay for their purchases using their mobile phone and access their purchase history and dematerialized receipts. Customers can have access to all the functionalities of their loyalty program and benefit from discounts, WAAOH pot, immediately when they pay with their mobile phone. Moreover, they can benefit from financial services and payment facilities offered to Oney cardholders.

Fivory is a mobile payment application combined with a social media shopping network where consumers and merchants are regrouped and can interact within a chosen relation. Fivory developed a technology using “Mobile Wallet” making merchant-consumer relations the major value proposition to accompany consumer-habit changes. Therefore, by using one application, consumers can both pay for purchases with their favourite merchants as well as keep updated with any news, special offers and electronic fidelity programs.