Auchan China partners Keyrus to develop Chinese ecommerce

Through the deployment of SAPs hybris solution for the online sales and home delivery sites, Keyrus is improving Auchans ecommerce platform, by supplementing it with new payment methods and putting in place connectors with the major marketplaces in China, finance.yahoo.com reports.

In Shanghai and other major cities in China this distribution group proposes a broad offering of consumer goods with its Auchan Drive site (also including home delivery). For almost a year now, Auchan has also been operating Auchan Wines, a site specialising in the sale of wines that proposes a catalog of 1.500 wines from around the world with very fast delivery anywhere in China.

Using the hybris solution, Keyrus has connected the Auchan Wines wine shop platform with two marketplaces in China: Feiniu and Tmall. With more than 50% of online sales in China being concluded via marketplaces, this was a high-stakes challenge for the group. The platform automates the updating of product catalogs as well as order management, thereby allowing the Auchan teams to concentrate on their core business of selling, rather than on repetitive, low value-added tasks.