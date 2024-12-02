Attentive rolls out text-to-buy with Shop Pay from Shopify

The solution is removing steps from a brand’s SMS subscriber’s path to purchase. A consumer can now purchase directly in response to a promotional text message from a brand, without having to navigate a website or a checkout page. Currently, mobile conversation rates are more than 60% lower than desktop rates. The social commerce company will deliver frictionless buying experiences, catered to the shopper’s interests based on their browsing and spending patterns, all within a text message.

Attentive’s officials stated that launching the text-to-buy solution is their first step to helping brands close the purchase gap and convert more browsers into buyers. They are happy to partner with Shopify, given the breadth of its merchants, industry security, and innovation.











Use cases for SMS commerce

Attentive’s text-to-buy is currently being used by brands across a variety of use cases that are seeing improved performance with:

Replenishment: Remind customers to repurchase when they are running low or need to replace products;

Limited edition inventory drops: Lets customers know when a new or limited product drops to complete their purchase before it sells out;

Upsells and Cross Sells: Encourages repeat purchases by promoting products based on individual characteristics including browse and purchase history.

Attentive’s SMS-first software platform helps everyone from entrepreneurs to enterprises augment relationships with their consumers in a new way. Through two-way, real-time, personalised communications, it drives ecommerce revenue and over 5,000 brands like CB2, Pura Vida, Urban Outfitters, Jack in the Box, and Coach rely on Attentive to deliver commerce experiences.



