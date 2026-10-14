AtoB, a US-based fintech providing payments for the transportation industry, has announced that the Geotab Fleet Card, issued by connected operations and telematics company Geotab, is built on its payments platform. The partnership is the first in which AtoB’s payments infrastructure is embedded within a fleet management platform. The card brings AtoB’s spend controls across 13 categories, its fuel discount network, and a fraud guarantee into the Geotab platform for fleets ranging from Class 1 vans and pickups to Class 8 trucks.

Vehicle data linked to payment authorisation

The card connects vehicle data with payment authorisation, two functions that fleets have typically managed in separate systems, with finance teams often seeing spending weeks later on a statement. Geotab provides vehicle data, including location, fuel level, and each fleet’s own rules, together with the authorisation logic that applies it, while AtoB provides the card programme, spend controls, discount network, and payment rails. Fuel transactions are declined if the vehicle is not at the merchant, the tank does not have room for the purchase, the transaction falls outside approved hours, or another fleet rule is not met. Non-fuel spending, including maintenance, towing, and tolls, follows the same approach, with rules set by amount, timeframe, location, or merchant category.

Based on AtoB customer transactions in H1 2026, cardholders saved an average of USD 0.42 per gallon of diesel, and up to USD 2.50 per gallon, at more than 4,200 truck stops in the company’s network, and an average of USD 0.05 per gallon of unleaded fuel at 30,000 local gas stations. Eligible accounts also receive a fraud guarantee of up to USD 250,000, provided by AtoB, for transactions that meet the programme’s telematics verification requirements. The Geotab platform provides transaction data, approvals and declines, card management, and International Fuel Tax Agreement reporting.

From integration to embedded card issuing

AtoB already integrates with fleet management systems so customers can view spending alongside vehicle activity. With the Geotab Fleet Card, AtoB’s card issuance, spend controls, and discount network operate natively within Geotab’s platform, while AtoB and its issuing bank partners run the card programme. Geotab, which serves more than 100,000 customers and connects approximately six million vehicles and assets, is making the card available to eligible US fleets.

Jacob Thomas, Vice President of Partnerships at AtoB, said fleet management platforms already know where their customers’ vehicles are and what they need, but have lacked a way to act on that information at the point of purchase, adding that fuel is the first category to be controlled this way but will not be the last. Steven Berube, Vice President, Sales at Geotab, said fuel is a major operating expense that fleets need more than a monthly statement to manage, and that the card combines vehicle intelligence, payment controls, and fuel discounts to help operators prevent unauthorised purchases and make more informed fuelling decisions.