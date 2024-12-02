Atlantic Money challenges Wise, PayPal, and Revolut

At launch, the service will initially be available to UK residents looking to move sums of GBP 1000 to GBP 1 million to nine other currencies, including USD, AUD ,and EUR.

In the UK money transfer market, company officials say that their product stands out as it's focused on doing one job well and has a fixed fee of GBP 3. They add that they're able to do this by connecting their customers to an institutional-grade currency transfer solution via the company’s app.

Atlantic Money’s representatives say that they’ve also put dogecoin on the platform, because they imagine a world in which they expand to include crypto. Competitor TransferGo previously told The Block that it looked at stablecoin transfers for business-to-business use cases in Africa.