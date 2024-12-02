Arvato Financial Solutions increases stake in Intervalor

In June 2015, Arvato initially acquired 40% of interest in Brazilian financial services provider Intervalor shares. The latter operates from two locations in the São Paulo area and currently has around 3,000 employees. Its services are set up similarly to those of Arvato Financial Solutions.

The recent move has increased the international availability of Arvato services with local experts on the ground and familiarity with the legal situation there. By acquiring the majority of shares, Arvato is driving forward the company’s integration in the areas of finance and accounting, tools and processes and Bertelsmann standards. Consequently, the focus of Arvato will now be to compare relevant processes and products in countries where receivables management is realized similarly to Brazil as, for example, in Spain and UK in order to unleash synergies in product development and operations.

Both parties have come to an understanding that the financial details of the transaction will not be published. Local executive structure remains unchanged.