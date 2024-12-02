Apriva, Miura Systems team up for mPOS functionality

The integration will certify Miura’s M010 hardware to Apriva’s AprivaPay Plus mPOS application. Integrating Apriva’s AprivaPay Plus mPOS application with the Miura M010 will deliver a Bluetooth v4.0 EMV and NFC contactless mobile POS card reader to merchants. Miura’s Chip-and-PIN functionalities will enable merchants to accept both Chip-and-Signature and Chip-and-PIN cards, while Apriva’s any-to-any connections provide a comprehensive network of payment partners. Additionally AprivaPay Plus comes with a Merchant Portal that enables merchants to track and manage inventory, run and export sales and tax reports, create users, and open customer support tickets while on the go.

AprivaPay Plus is a white-labeled mobile point-of-sale application that turns an Apple or Android device into a mobile point-of-sale. AprivaPay Plus delivers analytics functionalities to brands, enhanced reporting features to merchants via an online web companion portal, iPhone 6/iOS8 compatibility and compliance with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) regulations.

Miura’s M010 is a Chip-and-PIN card reader which comes with Bluetooth connectivity allowing it to work with a smartphone, tablet and other Bluetooth enabled devices. The M010 device is compatible with a range of peripherals including cash drawers, receipt printers, barcode readers, cradles and wraparounds, making it a viable option to replace traditional countertop POS systems. The device can operate in a fixed (USB connected) or indeed mobile mode whilst paired to a mobile device or a bespoke tablet wraparound.

Founded in 1999, Apriva is a provider of end-to-end wireless transactions and secure information messaging solutions for financial services providers, government entities and public service sectors. Through its two operating groups, Apriva Point of Sale (POS) and Apriva Information Security Systems (ISS), the company provides customers security solutions that incorporate hardware, software, network infrastructure and management tools.

Miura Systems is a provider of secure electronic payment hardware. Miura’s core competency is the design, certification and manufacture of industry certified hardware. Miura partners with independent software vendors (ISV) and systems integrators to provide payment solutions for retail, hospitality, financial and transportation markets globally.