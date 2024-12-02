Apptizer Advanced Kiosk certified for Worldpay payment processing

Worldpay integration will provide global omnichannel payment processing for the kiosk offering that is designed for large enterprises, chain stores, and restaurant franchises.

Apptizer Advanced Kiosk automatically synchronises data in real-time to kitchen display and public announcement systems as orders are made, creating a streamlined environment. By integrating Worldpay payment processing, the aim is to reduce friction between front- and back-of-house communications, resulting in upgraded customer experience.

Earlier in 2019, the payment technology group Worldpay has announced it is expanding its business in Australia and New Zealand. For more information about Worldpay, please check out a detailed profile of this company in our dedicated, industry-specific online company database.