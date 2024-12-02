Apple to enable external payments for apps







The company intends to allow all third-party apps sold in the US to include an external link to a developer website to process payments for in-app acquisitions. Through this, Apple’s payment system is set to be bypassed, and developers are charged a commission of either 15% or 30%. However, Apple aims to collect a 12% or 27% revenue share from developers who withdraw from the Apple system.The Supreme Court decision was based on a 2023 appeals court ruling that identified Apple’s business model as not violating antitrust laws, however, it did break California’s Unfair Competition Law by limiting the developers' ability to communicate about alternative payment systems that may come at a reduced cost. Both Apple and Epic Games asked the court to hear an appeal related to the case, but the judges rejected the appeals without explanation. As per the information detailed in the press release, developers are required to apply for an entitlement to leverage outside payment systems. Previously, Apple allowed reader apps to guide users to the web to sign up for subscriptions. The company intends to now warn customers when they press a link to conduct purchases outside the App Store before allowing them to proceed.