Apple stores in mainland China will now accept Alipay

The agreement covers all 41 of Apple’s physical stores in mainland China, the company’s largest retail market outside the U.S.

The deal carries historic significance as it is the first time Apple accepts a third-party mobile payments methods. In China, Alipay dominates as a mobile payment method and the partnership may allow both companies to leverage each other’s network.

Apple users will also have access to a dedicated Apple section within the Alipay app, where they can find offers for online App Store purchases, bind their Apple account with their Alipay account, and access billing information for the App Store and Apple stores.