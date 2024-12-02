Apple Pay will be supported by Barclays starting with March

The launch date was provided by Barclays CEO of Personal and Corporate Banking Ashok Vaswani in what appears to be a legitimate email sent to customer Oli Foster-Burnell, and later reported by Engadget.

Barclays is the only financial institution among the Big Four banks in the UK that has yet to adopt Apple Pay. The countrys participating issuers include the Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide, NatWest, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander, Tesco Bank, TSB and Ulster Bank.