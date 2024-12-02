Apple Pay usage numbers decreased on Black Friday compared to last year - study

According to a study performed by InfoScout, nearly half as many potential Apple Pay customers used the mobile payments system on Black Friday in 2015 as they did in 2014 on the same sales-laden holiday. It seems that Apple Pay was used for only 2.7 % of total possible Apple Pay-eligible transactions on Black Friday this year. This is opposed to 2014, where new iPhone 6 and 6 Plus customers used Apple Pay in 4.9 % of eligible transactions.

However, InfoScouts survey didnt track in-app payments made on Black Friday through Apple Pay, so customers who shopped on mobile devices in apps like Target and Best Buy were not included in the results. The study polled a total of 300,000 people to gather the information, discerning the time around March 2015 as Apple Pays peak, with another understandable resurgence in the fall surrounding the launch of the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus.

Apple Pay is currently live in the US, UK, Canada, Australia and has plans to launch its mobile payment system in China by early February of 2016.