Apple Pay to launch in China by February, next year

Apple has struck deals with Chinas four main state-run banks in an effort to bring Apple Pay to the country and is said to be hoping for a launch before the Chinese New Year.

When launched, Apple might face regulatory hinders, as well as competition with Alipay (a Chinese payments services provider) and UnionPay (which has a near-monopoly on bank cards).

In recent news, Apple Pay has launched in Australia in partnership with American Express.