Apple Pay to be supported by online bank Chime

After setting up Apple Pay with Chime, customers can use supported iPhones, iPads, and Apple Watches to make payments in stores and in apps when available.

What`s more, while Chime is new to the Apple Pay scene, launch partner Chase is promoting Apple’s digital wallet with a free iTunes album giveaway for one day only. For Chase customers with an eligible card setup in Apple Pay, Chase and Apple will be giving away a free iTunes download of Eric Clapton’s new album, including a special bonus track.

Stores like the Apple Store, Best Buy, Whole Foods, and Walgreens all accept Apple Pay as payment at checkout, and McDonalds, Subway, and many restaurants through OpenTable accept Apple Pay payments as well.

Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, Apple Watch, iPad mini 4, iPad Air 2, and both iPad Pro models. The new iPhone SE also features Apple Pay.