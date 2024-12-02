Apple Pay set to be launched in Germany

Apple Pay would use a unique transaction code, thus the card number would not be saved on the device or with the servers even if customers pay with their credit card or prepaid credit card. In addition, this kind of information is not shared by Apple with the merchants, according to TechGenYZ.

Customers can utilise Apple Pay for any mobile app payment, whether it is for food delivery or for clothing or cab service.

Earlier in 2018, following a new partnership with Apple, Costco has started supporting Apple Pay mobile payment service across 750 stores in the US.