Apple Pay plans to expand in Denmark, Finland, Sweden, UAE

The company did not offer estimated rollout dates for the upcoming Apple Pay availability, but according to the announcement, all four countries should have access to the system by the end of 2017.

Apples regional web pages for Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the UAE do not yet show reference to Apple Pay, suggesting negotiations with banks and credit card providers are at this point fluid. The company typically takes localized Apple Pay pages live when a rollout is imminent.

Launched in 2014, Apple Pay entered its 16th region, Italy, in May with support for Carrefour, UniCredit and a card marketed by European prepaid service Boon. Prior to that, both Taiwan and Ireland gained access to the service in March.

Apple Pay is getting a boost with P2P payments in iOS 11. The feature will allow users to send money to each other using a debit card or, for a 3% fee, credit card. Received funds are placed on an Apple Pay Cash card processed through partner Green Dot, which can be applied to online or Apple store purchases, or transferred to a bank account.