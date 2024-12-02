Apple Pay now available to ANZ customers in Australia

Apple Pay was launched in Australia in November 2015, but only American Express signed on as a financial institution partner at the time.

From now on, ANZ customers will be able to make contactless payments using the latest Apple iPhone or Watch device where any ANZ Visa debit or credit card, or ANZ American Express credit card is accepted.

The bank claims that no card details are stored on the device or on Apple servers. A unique device account number is assigned, encrypted, and securely stored in the secure element on the device, and each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique security code.

In addition, ANZ customers shopping online within apps accepting Apple Pay will be able to use Touch ID to confirm the payment. This feature will be compatible with iPhone 6 and later, as well as iPad Air 2, iPad mini 3, and iPad Pro.

Moreover, two competitors are aiming to launch mobile payments services in Australia in 2016. Google announced in November it was partnering with some of Australias financial institutions to bring Android Pay to customers. Also, American Express confirmed it will be making Samsung Pay available in Australia in 2016.

In recent news, Apple Pay has begun rolling out across Singapore, but it`s available only for American Express-issued cards. Visa is expected to support the service.