Apple Pay launches in Norway

Users will be able to make payments at Apple Pay-compatible payment terminals and also online and app payments.

In order to pay, users need an iPhone SE or iPhone 6 or later model, iPad or Apple Watch. They have to register their bank card (with available balance) to the Wallet app that is pre-installed on Apples devices. Currently, only Nordea and Santander customers can use Apple Pay.

When paying in-store, users only need to hold their device against the payment terminal while identifying themselves either with a fingerprint (Touch ID) or a PIN code. Apple Pay will be available at all contactless, NFC-enabled devices that accept Visa-cards.

Apple Pay launched in Finland, Sweden and Denmark in October 2017 – also to a limited group of bank customers.