Apple has allegedly planned to launch Apple Pay in India by the end of 2026, challenging UPI players in the country with new solutions.

The company aims to approach Indian regulators, banking partners, and global card networks before entering one of the fastest-growing smartphone markets. Apple Pay will reportedly compete against popular UPI apps such as Google Pay, PhonePe and Paytm.

Apple’s potential plans in India

According to Bloomberg, the launch depends on regulatory approval and commercial agreements with card issuers, such as Mastercard and Visa. Additionally, Cupertino is projected to launch Apple Pay with card-on-file functionality, allowing customers to link their debit and credit cards to Apple Wallet and enable tap-to-pay using their devices.

Although Apple Pay will not be offering UPI service integration right away, there is a possibility that it will roll out such solutions later on. The company will still deliver contactless payments and card integrations. UPI was launched by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), allowing users to receive and send instant payments using the Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM), UPI-enabled apps, and QR codes.

UPI platforms such as Google Pay and Paytm dominate the Indian market, with billions of transactions being made monthly. Samsung rolled out Samsung Wallet in 2025, offering payments and digital wallet features. Apple’s strategy could be to use its expanding services business to attract more users to its platform, as well as to offer support for UPI to better compete. The company allegedly recorded quarterly shipments for the iPhone recently.

If the initiative goes through, Indians will be able to utilise their devices to tap and pay, including their Apple Watch and smartphone, at participating merchant locations. According to anonymous sources, Apple has been discussing with Indian regulators and global payment networks, planning to gain approval for Apple Pay in India. Conversations regarding commercial terms like transaction fees are also underway.