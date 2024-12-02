Apple Pay contactless service rolls out in Ireland

The contactless payment service can be used with more recent Apple products to pay for items in-store, online or through apps

The service requires one of Apple’s newer smartphones – the iPhone 6 and later – or an Apple Watch to be able pay for goods and services in shops. It will also work with newer iPads, the iPod Touch and online through Macs to pay for items online or through apps.

The first banks to support the service are Ulster Bank and KBC, although customers with competing financial institutions can still use the service through Boon, which allows users to add prepaid virtual cards and use them to fund Apple Pay purchases.