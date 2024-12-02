Apple Pay coming to Orange Cash customers in France

The telecom said it will make Apple Pay available to Orange Cash customers, who number some 200,000 in the country.

Orange said that after downloading the Orange Cash app on iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE or Apple Watch, it takes only a few clicks to create an account and activate the mobile payment function that allows the use of Apple Pay directly from the Orange cash app, regardless of the customers choice of banks.

More than that, Orange said in a press release that users will continue to receive all of the rewards and bene?ts offered by Orange Cash, which comes with a Visa prepaid card. Orange Cash is also a shopping companion and is accepted at 400,000 points of sale across France.