Apple Pay available to Co-operative and Metro Bank customers

Apple Pay was launched in the UK in April 2015 and is supported by more than 15 of the countrys biggest debit and credit card providers

The two banks have made it possible to use the wireless payment method by allowing their customers to add account details to Apples system.

More than that, as with other providers, these customers card details are stored in an encrypted file on devices with a one-time security code authorising each payment.

Using the iPhones Touch ID fingerprint scanners, Apple Pay works with the iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, the two new iPhone 7 models, the iPhone SE and the Apple Watch.

Since it became available, 15 of the UKs largest banks and credit card providers have signed up to Apples scheme. Lloyds and Halifax joined in September 2015. They were followed by Barclays.