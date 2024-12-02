Apple Pay and Android Pay coming to ATMs in the US

Bank of America, Chase and Wells Fargo are currently adding NFC tech to their ATMs across the US. Contactless ATMs have been available in Spain and Canada, but this is the first time they’re coming to US banks.

With Chase ATMs, a user can either use a pin on the app to authenticate the withdrawal or they can use the TouchID on iPhones. The Chase app currently doesn’t support fingerprint recognition on Android.

Also, Wells Fargo ATMs will feature technology that will sync with digital wallets, once again, using NFC. Currently, their tech supports Android Pay, but it will support Apple Pay and other mobile wallets in the future.

Moreover, Bank of America will start rolling out ATMs with support for Apple Pay and other services. In the beginning, both Bank of America and Fargo ATMs would only support Android Pay. More services will be added throughout 2016.

Bank of America ATMs with NFC will only be available in select locations, such as Silicon Valley, San Francisco, New York, Boston and Charlotte. Once again, Apple Pay will be supported at these places, but it will launch with Android Pay.