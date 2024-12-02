Appetize launches new payment solution, Appetize Payments

According to the press release, Appetize Payments eliminates the need for expensive third-party services, provides transparency in pricing, and offers a single point of support. The solution offers free enrollment in interchange saving programmes to reduce card brand fees and in-person installation if onsite assistance is required.

There is no long-term commitment or early termination fees, with the goal of taking the pain out of payments for businesses, while improving experiences for customers every day. Besides, the new offering works with Appetize’s full suite of omnichannel solutions, including point-of-sale devices, self-service kiosks, and handhelds.

Furthermore, management and staff have access to Appetize’s Activate software, which allows devices to switch seamlessly among stores, revenue centers, and service modes; Interact, which provides self-service capabilities through kiosks and mobile web; and Connect, a web-based management portal designed to power multi-site operations, giving venues a real-time management, reporting, and analytics platform that can be accessed from anywhere, anytime.