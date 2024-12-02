Apis Partners invests USD 32 mln in Indonesia digital payments firm

Founded in 2007, DOKU earns the majority of its revenue by processing online payments for large and small businesses in Southeast Asia's largest economy.

Having secured an e-money license from Bank Indonesia in 2012, DOKU then launched its e-money product for the first time in April 2013. Today, DOKU’s electronic money has been used by more than 1 million Indonesian consumers and DOKU has teamed up with more than 22,000 merchants. DOKU continues to develop its electronic money product.