ANZ bank to support Samsung Pay services

This move is making ANZ the only bank in Australia to offer four payment solutions across both Android and iOS.

Samsung Pay, which launched in Australia with American Express in 2016, is available wherever NFC payments are accepted, and is compatible with Samsung devices such as the Gear S3 smartwatch and the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus smartphones.

38 financial institutions went live with Samsung Pay last month. MyState Bank announced on Monday that it had also added it to its offering.

Samsung Pay has now paired with over 40 payment card brands and over 100 different types of loyalty cards. The platform boasts over 870 bank partnerships worldwide and has processed more than 240 million transactions over the past 18 months.

Westpac, Citibank, and Teachers Mutual Bank are among the 40-plus financial institutions offering the service in Australia.