Stripe announced that Anthropic has built two of its products into Claude Duet, a new application launched in research preview. Claude Duet is designed to help small business owners and professionals keep track of matters requiring their attention and to carry out work they delegate to it. The integration covers Link’s wallet for agents, which allows the app to make purchases on a user’s behalf, and the Stripe MCP server, which gives users access to a set of Stripe business functions from within the app.

How purchases work through Link

Entrepreneurs can instruct Claude Duet to buy items they need from any source on the internet. Examples in the announcement range from digital advertising and business cards to team lunches and office supplies such as whiteboard markers.

Each purchase requires the business owner’s approval before Claude completes the transaction. Payment is then executed with a virtual card provided through Link, which is built by Stripe. In addition, this approval step keeps the user, rather than the agent, as the final decision-maker on every payment.

Through Stripe MCP, Claude Duet users can send invoices and payment links, manage products and prices, analyse revenue, and issue refunds. According to the announcement, the integration also helps users understand trends in their business. All of these tasks can be carried out without leaving the app.

Taken together, the two integrations divide the work between outbound spending, handled by Link with per-transaction approval, and inbound and back-office functions such as invoicing, pricing, and refunds, handled by Stripe MCP. For small businesses, this places both sides of routine financial activity within a single AI application.

Agents, trust, and payment control

Both companies framed the integration around the expanding role of AI agents in everyday business tasks. Kevin Miller, head of payments at Stripe, said business owners are asking agents to take on more of their work and expect them to follow through on instructions such as ordering supplies or sending a customer an invoice. According to Stripe, combining Link’s wallet for agents with Stripe MCP allows Claude Duet to handle more of this routine work while business owners remain in control.

Anthropic placed trust at the centre of the announcement, noting that it becomes more important as agents begin to carry out real work involving money. Rahul Patil, Chief Technology Officer at Anthropic, pointed to Stripe’s track record with businesses of all sizes and said that building Claude Duet’s purchasing capability on Link keeps people in charge of their spending. The official described this as a necessary foundation before agents are given real responsibility.

The emphasis on user approval reflects a broader question facing agent-initiated commerce: how to allow software to transact on a user’s behalf without removing human oversight of payments. Claude Duet remains in research preview, and the announcement does not specify a date for general availability.