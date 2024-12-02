Android Pay welcomes Chase and heads the web

US Android Chase customers can add their eligible Chase Visa cards like Freedom, Slate, Sapphire, United Mileage Explorer and Hyatt Credit Card to Android Pay. Not only US users can enjoy Android Pay benefits, but also Santander and TSB customers in UK will soon be able to add their cards to Android Pay. This rollout will start over the coming weeks.

Android Pay plans to move beyond mobile apps and bring the simplicity and security of Android Pay onto the mobile web. Users will soon be able to speed through mobile checkout on Chrome using Android Pay on sites like Groupon.com, 1-800-Flowers.com and many more to come. Just like in stores and in apps, Android Pay does not share actual account numbers with merchants, so users can shop online with confidence, knowing that Android Pay keeps their card number secure.

Also, Google’s service is working closely with merchant partners to streamline the checkout experience and increase the value people get from Android Pay. Besides Walgreens rewards program, Android pay introduced Payment Rewards program with Uber, which allows users to unlock timely discounts. Until October 15th, all Android Pay users in the US can enjoy 50% off 10 Uber rides.