Android Pay to support Chase soon

According to a leaked document that apparently comes straight from a Chase employee, the bank will be supported by Android Pay system come early next month.

The document states that Chase consumer credit cards bearing Visa branding, along with business and consumer debit cards, and Chase Liquid cards will all be supported with Android pay from September 7th.

With Chase on board, US customers looking to make use of NFC mobile payments have their pick of the Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and HSBC, to name just a few. You can see the full list of supported banking networks over on Google’s website.