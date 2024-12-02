Android Pay supported by 60 banks in the US

The mobile payments service is now available for 60 more banks in US. This could be one of the largest updates to the payments service since its launch.

The list of supported banks contains names like Alabama Credit Union, Bank of Sullivan, Bulls Eye Credit Union, Byline Bank, Cabrillo Credit Union, Charter Oak FCU, Columbia Bank, Commerce Bank, Commercial Savings Bank, Corydon State Bank, Decorah Bank & Trust, Dieterich Bank, Discovery Federal Credit Union and many more.

Customers will be able to add a debit or credit card to Android Pay and start using the payment service immediately.