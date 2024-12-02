Android Pay rolls out in Poland

The service launches with support from Mastercard and Visa along with Alior Bank, Bank Zachodni WBK and T-Mobile Banking Services.

mBank will be supported soon, Google says, “along with more banks in the coming months”.

Supporting retailers include Caffe Nero, Carrefour, Costa Coffee, Delikatesy Centrum, Inglot, KFC, Lidl, McDonald’s, Pizza Hut, Netto, Rossmann, Spar and Starbucks.

Android Pay purchase button will soon be available in apps like Allegro, Ceneo, Fancy, iTaxi.pl and Uber, with many more to come.

Google teamed up with Braintree and First Data to make it even easier to accept Android Pay in stores and apps. More than that, the company is working with Adyen, Global Payments, PayU and WorldPay to bring the mobile payment service to the country.

Android Pay was launched in Hong Kong in October 2016 and across the US in September 2015. Also, it launched in Singapore in June and made its Australian debut in July.